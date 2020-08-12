Minor didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Rangers and the Mariners. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while fanning four.

Minor tossed 76 pitches (46 for strikes) Tuesday as the Rangers wanted to decrease his workload due to fatigue reasons, and the move seemed to pay off -- Minor tossed his best start of the season after going 0-3 with a 6.83 ERA in his first three outings. The left-hander should remain in the rotation ahead of his next scheduled start at home against the Padres on Aug. 17, although he could be in line for another low-pitch count against one of the league's hottest offenses in 2020.