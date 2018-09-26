Minor won't make his final start of the season this week, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers will shut down Minor as he reached 157 innings after serving as a reliever with the Royals in 2017. The 30-year-old finishes the season with a 12-8 record, 4.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 132:38 K:BB in 28 starts.