Minor (12-8) picked up the win Monday, allowing five hits and a walk over 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out five in a 7-0 victory over the Yankees.

The veteran southpaw fired 67 of 111 pitches for strikes while shutting down one of the most potent lineups in baseball. Minor had been tagged for 13 earned runs over his last three starts (19.1 innings), so this performance was a welcome sight. He'll take a 3.12 ERA and 180:58 K:BB through 181.2 innings into his next outing Saturday in Baltimore.