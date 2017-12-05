Minor has reached an agreement with the Rangers and will sign pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Minor declined his 2018 option with the Royals, opening up his free agency options. According to SportsDay Dallas' Evan Grant, the 29-year-old will move back into a starting role for the Rangers after working out of the bullpen in Kansas City. He will be a nice boost to a Rangers starting rotation that posted a 4.66 ERA in 2017, which ranked in the bottom half of the MLB.