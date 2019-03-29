Rangers' Mike Minor: Slips up in fifth
Minor (0-1) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Minor pitched three scoreless innings to start the game, but he wasn't exactly sharp in throwing just 44 strikes among his 76 pitches. "I wasn't locating anything," Minor told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "I was kind of grinding all day, even though I was getting out of the innings. My changeup got me back in some counts and got me some ground balls." The Cubs got to him in the fourth when Javier Baez hit a solo home run, then put up a six-spot in the fifth inning. The left-hander is next scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Houston.
