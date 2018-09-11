Minor (12-7) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to pick up the win over the Angels on Monday.

Minor won for the sixth time in the last seven starts and has become the Rangers' ace. He leads the team in innings pitched, an improbable feat for a pitcher that hadn't been a starter since 2014. The left-hander carries a 2.70 ERA over his last eight starts into Sunday's start at San Diego.