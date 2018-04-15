Minor allowed five runs on five hits and one walk over five innings in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.

After giving up five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, it looked like Minor would easily take his second loss of the season, but the Rangers took him off the hook on the power of four home runs. The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched relatively well through the first three games, limiting baserunners (0.96 WHIP) and striking out nearly a batter per inning. He'll get a somewhat easier matchup next time out Friday at home against the Mariners.