Rangers' Mike Minor: Spared loss in no-decision
Minor allowed five runs on five hits and one walk over five innings in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.
After giving up five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, it looked like Minor would easily take his second loss of the season, but the Rangers took him off the hook on the power of four home runs. The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched relatively well through the first three games, limiting baserunners (0.96 WHIP) and striking out nearly a batter per inning. He'll get a somewhat easier matchup next time out Friday at home against the Mariners.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans seven in winning effort•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Takes loss against Astros in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Will start fourth game•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Will be managed in April•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans 11 in minor-league game•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Has efficient start Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...