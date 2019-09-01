Minor won't start Sunday's game against the Mariners and is expected to take the mound Monday against the Yankees.

The Rangers will take advantage of Sunday's roster expansion and employ a bullpen game, providing the starting rotation with an extra day of rest. Minor loses out on a favorable matchup against the Mariners and will instead face the Bronx Bombers. The left-hander has been up-and-down since the All-Star break with a 4.71 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in nine starts.