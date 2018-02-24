The Rangers are still planning on utilizing Minor as a starting pitcher this season even after supplementing their rotation depth with the February additions of Bartolo Colon and Jesse Chavez, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Along with bringing aboard Colon and Chavez as non-roster invitees, the Rangers signed a pair of veteran starters in Doug Fister and Matt Moore (knee) earlier this offseason on major-league deals and will give hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush a shot at winning a spot in a new-look rotation. Like Bush, Minor plied his trade in the bullpen last season, but the 30-year-old lefty has significant experience working out the rotation, as he racked up 110 starts with the Braves from 2010 to 2014 before shoulder issues prompted a move to relief. Of all the offseason rotation imports, the Rangers have the most money invested in Minor, which could afford him a long leash in a starting role even if he loses some velocity and effectiveness while working more innings than he did a season ago.