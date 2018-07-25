Minor allowed two runs on four hits in five innings against the A's on Tuesday, striking out five and walking one in a no-decision.

Minor's runs allowed came off solo home runs from Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie, and he was saddled with a no-decision as the Rangers bullpen couldn't hold an eight-run lead. Minor has gone winless in his last four consecutive starts and now sports a 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a .255 batting average against. His next start will be against the Astros in Houston.