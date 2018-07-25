Rangers' Mike Minor: Strikes out five in no-decision
Minor allowed two runs on four hits in five innings against the A's on Tuesday, striking out five and walking one in a no-decision.
Minor's runs allowed came off solo home runs from Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie, and he was saddled with a no-decision as the Rangers bullpen couldn't hold an eight-run lead. Minor has gone winless in his last four consecutive starts and now sports a 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a .255 batting average against. His next start will be against the Astros in Houston.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Gets knocked around Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Tagged with tough-luck loss•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Takes perfect game into seventh•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Bags win against Twins•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Strong effort in Saturday's no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...