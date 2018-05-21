Minor (3-3) allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking none and striking out nine across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Minor gave up runs in back-to-back innings but looked strong otherwise on his way to striking out a season-best nine batters. He generated a strong 15 swinging strikes on 90 total pitches, nine of which came on his fastball that was up a tick from his season average of 92 mph to 93 mph in this start. It remains to be seen if that is something that can be maintained moving forward as he looks for a way to improve upon his 7.25 ERA in the month of May.