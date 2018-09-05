Rangers' Mike Minor: Strikes out seven in win over Angels
Minor (11-7) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk across five innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the Angels. He struck out seven.
Minor allowed just one run through the first five innings, earning a chance to come back out for the start of the sixth. He was removed after a leadoff home run from Shohei Ohtani, but the bullpen preserved the lead to give him his 11th win. Minor had delivered quality starts in each of his previous two outings and has now compiled a 2.12 ERA across 17 total innings over his last three. He will look to continue his solid recent form next week against this same Angels club.
