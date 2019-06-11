Minor gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six through eight innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Monday.

After giving up a leadoff walk and a two-run home run to start the game, Minor cruised through a masterful performance. Minor has ramped up the strikeouts over the last four starts, posting a 12.3 K/9. The 31-year-old is having a nice season, having a 5-4 record with a 2.52 ERA through 14 starts. Minor will look to keep it going in his next start Saturday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.