Rangers' Mike Minor: Strong effort in Saturday's no-decision
Minor didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.
The left-hander put together arguably his best start of the season, throwing 62 of 102 pitches for strikes as he completed seven innings for just the second time in 2018. Minor only has four quality starts on the season, but two of them have come in his last two trips to the mound. He'll carry a 5.35 ERA into his next outing Friday in Minnesota.
