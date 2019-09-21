Minor (13-10) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three and took the loss in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Athletics.

Minor can't be blamed fully for this loss, as the Rangers managed only two hits in the contest, and none after the third inning. The biggest damage came in the form of a three-run homer by Chad Pinder, one of two long balls allowed by the southpaw. Minor now has a 3.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 181:66 K:BB in 199.2 innings this season. He's expected to take the hill versus the Red Sox for his final start of the season.