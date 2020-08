Minor (0-5) gave up four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

All four of the runs against Minor came on homers by Kyle Lewis, Austin Nola and Sam Haggerty. It's the second start in a row where Minor has allowed multiple hits to leave the yard. He had a 6.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this season. The 32-year-old lefty lines up to face the hard-hitting Dodgers on Friday.