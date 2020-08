Minor (0-4) surrendered six runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Padres. He had six strikeouts and one walk.

The strikeout total was the only positive for the left-hander versus the Friars, as he gave up two homers and a double while recording only 11 outs on 86 pitches. Minor is off to a rough start in 2020 with a 6.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings, and he'll hope to get back on track next time out Sunday in Seattle.