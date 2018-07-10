Minor (6-5) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four across 5.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against Boston.

Minor surrendered a two-run homer to Steve Pearce in the first inning, but he managed to settle down for 4.1 scoreless frames before being removed in the sixth. The 30-year-old left-hander has been bitten by the home run over his last two starts, as he's given up three long balls over 11.1 innings. Through 17 starts in 2018, Minor sits with a 4.56 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 78 strikeouts over 96.2 innings.