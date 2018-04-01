Rangers' Mike Minor: Takes loss against Astros in Rangers debut
Minor (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts but lasted just 4.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Astros.
Minor needed 93 pitches to get 14 outs, and given his injury history, there was no way the Rangers were going to push him. In relief last year, Minor was brilliant, as he struck out 88 in 77.2 innings with a 2.55 ERA. Better pitchers have fared worse in single starts against lineups as good as Houston's, but the jury will be out on Minor's ability to pitch well deep into games until he can prove he has the endurance.
