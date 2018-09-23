Minor (12-8) allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss against the Mariners on Saturday.

Minor entered Saturday riding a string of impressive starts, but his outing was spoiled by a three-run homer by Robinson Cano. He struggled to find the strike zone, which forced him to throw 96 pitches in order to record just 14 outs. Minor now has a 4.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 157 innings and will look to end the season on a positive note in Seattle on Thursday.