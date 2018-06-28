Rangers' Mike Minor: Takes perfect game into seventh Wednesday
Minor (6-4) held the Padres to just one hit and struck out five through seven shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday night.
Minor was perfect until Eric Hosmer singled with one out in the seventh inning. He has now thrown four consecutive quality starts and dropped his ERA from 5.76 to 4.64 over that span. After allowing 11 home runs through his first 11 starts, Minor has settled down and has allowed just one since the calendar flipped to June to go with a pristine 18:5 K:BB in 26 innings. Minor doesn't have big-time strikeout stuff, but he has flashed pinpoint control of late, and if he can continue to harness that, he can prove to be a worthwhile starter for the Rangers. Minor will start again Wednesday against the Astros.
