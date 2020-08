Minor (0-2) took the loss Friday versus the Giants, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Minor cruised through four innings, but the Giants' bats came to life in the fifth and sixth, which put him in position to take the loss. The southpaw now has a 5.91 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 10.2 innings after the poor outing. He'll try to get back on track in Oakland on Thursday.