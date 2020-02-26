Rangers' Mike Minor: Throws live BP
Minor threw a 40-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The session went without issue, but Sullivan also reported that Minor has been receiving treatment for a sore hamstring. The issue doesn't appear to be a major concern at the moment. If it were, the Rangers wouldn't risk Minor aggravating it. "He looked really good," pitching coach Julio Rangel said. "His delivery was clean and in-sync, and his pitches were good. Everything was there."
