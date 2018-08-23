Minor improved to 10-6 after throwing six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Athletics, striking out four and allowing just one hit and one walk.

Minor missed a start due to back stiffness but showed no ill effects Wednesday, posting one of his best starts of the season. The only apparent effect of the issue was that Minor left after throwing just 73 pitches despite facing the minimum through six innings. The veteran lefty has now won his last four starts.

