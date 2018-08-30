Rangers' Mike Minor: Tosses second straight quality start
Minor (10-7) was tagged with the loss Wednesday when he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings against the Dodgers.
Minor has been quite effective in six second-half starts, posting a 2.78 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while holding opponents to a .171 batting average. There's very little to like about the Rangers' rotation, which ranks dead last in the majors with a 5.48 ERA, but Minor stands out. Prior to 2018, the left-hander hadn't started a game since 2014 and didn't pitch at all in 2015 and 2016 due to shoulder woes. He'd thrown just 77 relief innings last season and is at 135 IP entering September. As Minor's the lone current member of the rotation guaranteed a starting job in 2019, the Rangers may consider shutting him down or minimizing the number of starts he makes in September.
