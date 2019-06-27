Minor (8-4) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across nine innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Minor turned in another dominant outing, with the only earned run he allowed coming on a solo home run by Brandon Dixon in the fourth inning. This was his second complete game effort of the season and also marked the third time in his last four starts that he's worked eight or more innings. Minor has also shown the consistent ability to prevent runs, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 12 consecutive starts. He'll look to keep his strong run going in his next outing, currently scheduled for Monday against the Angels.