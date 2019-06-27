Rangers' Mike Minor: Twirls complete-game gem
Minor (8-4) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across nine innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.
Minor turned in another dominant outing, with the only earned run he allowed coming on a solo home run by Brandon Dixon in the fourth inning. This was his second complete game effort of the season and also marked the third time in his last four starts that he's worked eight or more innings. Minor has also shown the consistent ability to prevent runs, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 12 consecutive starts. He'll look to keep his strong run going in his next outing, currently scheduled for Monday against the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...