Minor isn't expected to make his next start until Monday against the Angels with the Rangers listing Shelby Miller as their probable starter for Sunday's series finale with the Athletics.

Due to open dates in the schedule Monday and Thursday this week, the Rangers had the option of temporarily getting by with a four-man rotation this week. Unless manager Chris Woodward has a late change of heart, however, the Rangers look set to give each of their rotation members one start apiece during the five-game week, denying Minor of a two step after he last pitched Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, though he might now see two starts next week. Thus far in the young season, Minor has been the top starter in an underwhelming Rangers rotation, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over three outings.