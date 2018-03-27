Minor, who is a starter for the first time since 2014, will be given an extra day of rest at least through April, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Since 2014, when Minor with the Braves, he's undergone surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum and pitched a total of 120 innings in the majors and minors combined. You can see why manager Jeff Banister and the organization want to manage the left-hander's innings. That will require some manipulation of the rotation, possibly the introduction of spot starter for some turns of the rotation. Banister does not plan to skip any of Minor's turns or give him too much rest between starts.