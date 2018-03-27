Rangers' Mike Minor: Will be managed in April
Minor, who is a starter for the first time since 2014, will be given an extra day of rest at least through April, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Since 2014, when Minor with the Braves, he's undergone surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum and pitched a total of 120 innings in the majors and minors combined. You can see why manager Jeff Banister and the organization want to manage the left-hander's innings. That will require some manipulation of the rotation, possibly the introduction of spot starter for some turns of the rotation. Banister does not plan to skip any of Minor's turns or give him too much rest between starts.
More News
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...