Rangers' Mike Minor: Will start fourth game
Minor is scheduled to start the fourth game of the season, April 1, at home against the Astros.
Minor will be making his first start since 2014 and has pitched only 120 innings since undergoing surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum in 2015. The Rangers will monitor his workload early on and, given the limited count of innings the last four years, those considering Minor should understand he may not be a starter deep into the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Will be managed in April•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans 11 in minor-league game•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Has efficient start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Likely impacted by six-man rotation•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Still being groomed as starter•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Signing with Rangers•
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...