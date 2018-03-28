Minor is scheduled to start the fourth game of the season, April 1, at home against the Astros.

Minor will be making his first start since 2014 and has pitched only 120 innings since undergoing surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum in 2015. The Rangers will monitor his workload early on and, given the limited count of innings the last four years, those considering Minor should understand he may not be a starter deep into the season.

