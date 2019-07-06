Minor won't start Sunday as originally announced, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Sullivan further elaborated to say that Minor is not hurt, but instead that the team wants to give him extra rest. The lefty has an impressive 2.54 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 114 strikeouts through 117 innings this season, though he lasted just 4.1 innings while surrendering three earned runs in his last start on Tuesday. Joe Palumbo will draw the start Sunday in his place.

