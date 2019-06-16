Minor (6-4) earned the win Saturday versus the Reds by allowing three runs on four hits across 6.1 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Minor certainly didn't have his best command Saturday -- the four walks issued represent a new season high -- but he managed to keep the Reds off the board besides a pair of home runs. The 31-year-old has a 2.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 99:32 K:BB through 95.2 innings and lines up to face the Indians on Thursday.