Minor (3-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking none over seven innings against the Tigers.

Minor was done in by the long ball in this one, allowing three home runs -- all in the first two innings. To his credit, the lefty was able to recover and toss five scoreless frames after that point, but the damage had already been done. He didn't allow a walk for the second time in three starts, but he's not striking batters out at a prolific rate either (7.2 K/9). He'll carry a 4.73 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Mariners.