Napoli went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo homer in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Miami.

Almost every Rangers hitter got in on the rout, but few needed it as badly as Napoli, who'd gone 0-for-13 over the past four games, dropping his average under the Mendoza Line. He brought it back up to .206 in this one, but there's no arguing that this has been a rough campaign for Napoli despite his fine total of 22 homers. After all, when he hasn't been knocking balls out of the yard, the 35-year-old has been atrocious at the plate -- he has only eight doubles (and a triple, somehow) in 84 games this season.