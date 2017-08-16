Napoli went 2-for-4 with his 24th home run of the season and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.

Napoli's average is still sitting below the Mendoza Line for the season, but he's at least met expectations in the power department, as the 35-year-old has a legitimate chance at reaching the 30-homer plateau for the third time in his career. That being said, with home-run rates on the rise league wide, Napoli's contributions in that realm aren't as meaningful compared to years past, which no longer makes him a must-start fantasy option, particularly in shallower formats.