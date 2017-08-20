Rangers' Mike Napoli: Goes yard again Saturday
Napoli went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's win over the White Sox.
Napoli has matched his hit total from his first 10 games of August (5) in his last four, with three of those hits leaving the yard. He's driven in 10 runs this week -- Napoli may have felt Ronald Guzman breathing down his neck at Triple-A Round Rock. The 35-year-old Napoli will be a free agent again after this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...