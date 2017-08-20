Napoli went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Napoli has matched his hit total from his first 10 games of August (5) in his last four, with three of those hits leaving the yard. He's driven in 10 runs this week -- Napoli may have felt Ronald Guzman breathing down his neck at Triple-A Round Rock. The 35-year-old Napoli will be a free agent again after this season.