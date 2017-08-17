Play

Napoli is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Napoli went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Wednesday, so he'll get the day off after starting six straight games at first base. Joey Gallo will take over for him at first for the contest, opening a spot for Delino DeShields to start in left field.

