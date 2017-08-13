Napoli went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros.

Napoli's fourth-inning blast ended a 12-game skid in the home-run department, marking his longest drought of the season. The slugging first baseman had hit just .146 during the dry spell, which illustrates just how big of a liability he can become for fantasy owners when he endures a power outage. Unless Napoli's owners are desperate to make up ground in the home-run category, those in shallower leagues may be best off cutting him and picking up a more well-rounded hitter who carries less batting-average risk.