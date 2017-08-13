Rangers' Mike Napoli: Hits solo shot in victory
Napoli went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros.
Napoli's fourth-inning blast ended a 12-game skid in the home-run department, marking his longest drought of the season. The slugging first baseman had hit just .146 during the dry spell, which illustrates just how big of a liability he can become for fantasy owners when he endures a power outage. Unless Napoli's owners are desperate to make up ground in the home-run category, those in shallower leagues may be best off cutting him and picking up a more well-rounded hitter who carries less batting-average risk.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Sitting for second straight day•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Records two base hits Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Busts four-game skid with three hits, homer•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Homers in loss to Orioles•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Rides pine Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...