Napoli went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

It was the 21st homer of the year for Napoli, but his disappointing .209 batting average and .283 on-base percentage have capped his fantasy value. He's providing serviceable counting stats, but his 32.5 strikeout percentage has led to his crippling average and OBP. However, there's promise moving forward, as Napoli now has seven bombs during a 15-for-50 stretch at the dish over his past 15 games. His .232 BABIP is also unsustainably low.