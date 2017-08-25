Rangers' Mike Napoli: Homers, steals base Thursday
Napoli went 1-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels.
The homer was his fifth in his last 12 games, while the steal was his first of the year. Napoli continues to sell out for his power -- he has struck out 28 times in 72 at-bats this month -- and thus he seems destined to continue hovering around the Mendoza Line.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...