Napoli went 1-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels.

The homer was his fifth in his last 12 games, while the steal was his first of the year. Napoli continues to sell out for his power -- he has struck out 28 times in 72 at-bats this month -- and thus he seems destined to continue hovering around the Mendoza Line.

