Rangers' Mike Napoli: Launches 25th home run Friday
Napoli went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and a second run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.
The homer was his 25th of the year and third in his last six games, but Napoli has only one other hit (a single) during that stretch as he does his best Joey Gallo impression. While the power is nice, the veteran slugger's .197 batting average and .720 OPS would both be career lows if he can't heat up over the final weeks of the season.
