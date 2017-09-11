Rangers' Mike Napoli: Not starting Monday
Napoli is out of the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Napoli's hitting has been underwhelming all season, and recent games have been no exception, as he's gone just 3-for-17 (.176) over the last seven outings. Joey Gallo will draw the start at first base and hit sixth with Napoli out.
