Play

Napoli is out of the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Napoli's hitting has been underwhelming all season, and recent games have been no exception, as he's gone just 3-for-17 (.176) over the last seven outings. Joey Gallo will draw the start at first base and hit sixth with Napoli out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast