Napoli (ankle) doesn't expect to play again in the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Napoli has been out since Sept. 15 as he's had to tend to a lingering ankle issue. Over 124 games this season, Napoli posted a dismal .193 batting average, but managed to retain some fantasy value as he hit 29 home runs.

