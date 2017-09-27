Rangers' Mike Napoli: Out for remainder of 2017 season
Napoli (ankle) doesn't expect to play again in the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Napoli has been out since Sept. 15 as he's had to tend to a lingering ankle issue. Over 124 games this season, Napoli posted a dismal .193 batting average, but managed to retain some fantasy value as he hit 29 home runs.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Likely relegated to bench for remainder of season•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Not starting Friday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Out with lower-body soreness•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...