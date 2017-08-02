Rangers' Mike Napoli: Records two base hits Tuesday
Napoli went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.
Napoli's RBI single pulled the Rangers within a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the slugger couldn't tie things up in his subsequent at-bat, with his ninth-inning strikeout ending the game. It was one of three strikeouts on the night for Napoli, whose career-worst 33.8 strikeout percentage continues to hinder his batting average. Even with the two hits Tuesday, Napoli is still sitting on a .204 mark for the season.
