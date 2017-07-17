Rangers' Mike Napoli: Rides pine Monday
Napoli is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Napoli has an extra-base hit in each game since the All-Star break, but he'll hit the bench for a night off Monday. Shin-Soo Choo will act as the designated hitter in his stead, while Drew Robinson fills the void in the outfield.
