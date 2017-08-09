Rangers' Mike Napoli: Sitting for second straight day
Napoli is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Napoli will sit out for the second consecutive day, as the lack of the DH spot in the National League park will leave no room for him in the lineup. While Napoli is capable of playing first base, manager Jeff Banister has little incentive to hand a start Napoli at the expense of the red-hot Joey Gallo, who homered for the sixth time in seven games in the series opener. Look for Napoli to rejoin the starting nine Friday, when the Rangers kick off a three-game series with the Astros.
