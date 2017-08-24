Napoli went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Angels in 10 innings.

After producing multiple hits four times in a span of six starts, Napoli's swing-and-miss ways have reemerged the last two contests. In those games, Napoli has gone 0-for-7 with five strikeouts, dropping his average down to a career-worst .202 for the season. It's difficult to imagine him lifting that mark much higher over the final few weeks of the season with his 33.8 percent strikeout rate serving as a major hindrance.