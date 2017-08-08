Rangers' Mike Napoli: Takes seat Tuesday
Napoli is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With no DH available against the Mets, Napoli will head to the bench as Shin-Soo Choo draws the start in right field and Joey Gallo moves to first base.
