The Rangers have selected Bratt with the 134th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound 18-year-old went to Newmarket High School in Newmarket, Ontario before playing for the Georgia Premier Academy. A lefty pitcher, Bratt touches low-90s with his fastball and can mix in a breaking ball and a changeup. Solid command suggests he can be an intriguing pitcher if his stuff continues to develop.