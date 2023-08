Garver went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Garver's strong stretch ended with a three-game slump in which he went 0-for-12, but he was back to bashing Tuesday. His homer was his fourth of the month and 10th of the season. The catcher is at a .277/.357/.495 slash line with 33 RBI, 25 runs scored and 10 doubles over 54 contests this year. Garver has seen most of his playing time at designated hitter since Jonah Heim returned from a wrist injury.