Garver went 2-for-6 with a grand slam, racking up two runs and six RBI in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Orioles.

Garver had his big moment in the fifth inning when Jacob Webb took the mound in an attempt to keep the game close for the Orioles. The designated hitter's big-fly pumped the team lead up to seven runs and helped ensure the game would not be relinquished. Sunday's home run also marked the first of his career in the postseason, where he has slashed a modest .211/.250/.368 with two runs and five RBI across five games between the Twins and Rangers.